This week on “Sunday Morning: By Design” (May 19)

We present our annual edition touching on all aspects of design, hosted by Jane Pauley.

COVER STORY: Why tech billionaires are trying to create a new California city

A group backed by some of California’s richest has purchased some 60,000 acres of farmland in Northern California, as part of an ambitious plan to build a brand-new, walkable city in the nation’s most car-centric state, for as many as 400,000 residents. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Jan Sramek, a former Goldman Sachs trader-turned-city builder about the “California Forever” initiative.

DESIGN: Designer David Rockwell on “celebrating a sense of ritual”

The portfolio of the design firm Rockwell Group includes Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, hospitals, hotels, stadiums, stage sets, and some 500 restaurants. The designer talks about the trademark elements he brings to his projects, including his latest: a revamp of the “Sunday Morning” set for our 2024 “By Design” broadcast.

WORLD: A modern adventure: Building a medieval castle from scratch

In the forests of Burgundy in central France, there’s a bold effort underway to build a medieval castle, as they would have in an era before electricity, using ancient tools and laying stones by hand. Correspondent Seth Doane visits Guédelon, a project that has expanded into a modern medieval village, and meets a new generation of specialist artisans embracing the ways of another time.

ACCESSORIES: Baby stroller design: Not child’s play

Baby strollers, once just merely a means for transporting a baby, have become thousand-dollar accessories. Correspondent Serna Altschul looks at the history of strollers, prams and pushchairs, and at the designs and aesthetics of today’s super-smooth strollers.

Y O U M U S T P L A Y. CBS News

FUN & GAMES TRIPTYCH: Wordle, the daily obsessions of millions

The daily word puzzle Wordle was played a staggering 4.8 billion times last year. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with editorial director Everdeen Mason and executive producer Zoe Bell of The New York Times’ Games about the five-letter word puzzle that has become a daily ritual for millions.

The Hennessey Venom F5. DREW PHILLIPS/Hennessey

AUTOMOTIVE: Behind the wheel of a $3 million car

The Hennessey Venom F5 is not just a sports car; its twin turbo V8 engine can muster more than 1,800 horsepower, almost twice that of a Formula 1 racing car. And yes, you can drive it on the street, for the cool price of $3 million. Correspondent Lee Cowan goes inside the design of a machine that shuns the mundane.

DESIGN: A weathervane artisan

Anthony Holand of Martha’s Vineyard is widely considered the country’s finest weathervane maker. Correspondent Martha Teichner meets the metal sculptor whose custom weathervanes tell remarkable stories (and come with a two-to-three-year wait list).

FASHION: Tie-dye like you’ve never seen before

Tie-dyed fabrics have existed for thousands of years, with Americans really getting into the groove around the 1960s. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with tie-dye artist Austin Mackereth and with designer and historian Shabd Simon-Alexander about the state of the art in tie-dye today.

FUN & GAMES TRIPTYCH: The art of jigsaw puzzles

Five-and-a-half years ago, Conrad Armstrong made a puzzling career change: after retiring as a software engineer, he turned his hobby of creating intricate wooden jigsaw puzzles into a new calling. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with the Boston-based puzzle-maker about his artistic wooden puzzles, where each piece is designed and cut by hand.

Actress and entrepreneur Courteney Cox. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Courteney Cox: Designing woman

After studying design and architecture in college, Courteney Cox pursed modeling and acting, and is forever identifiable as “neat freak” Monica Geller in the classic sitcom “Friends.” Now she’s also an entrepreneur, creating a line of scented products for the home. She talks with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti about why she was inspired to create Homecourt’s cleaning and beauty products; her strong bonds with her “Friends” castmates; and about her early big break, appearing in a Bruce Springsteen music video.

DÉCOR: Bidet sales are flush with success

Bidets are common in Asia but are only just now catching on in America. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh finds out what’s behind this recent stateside surge in interest and checks out some of the options from Toto, the global leader in bidet sales.

The Leatherman Super Tool 300 features 19 tools, including knives, pliers, wire cutters, screwdrivers, a wire stripper, can and bottle openers, and a saw. David Bell/Leatherman

TOOLS: The origin story of Leatherman’s “pocket survival tool”

In 1975, Tim Leatherman decided to put his engineering degree to use and see if he could somehow combine a pocketknife with pliers. His tinkering that forged a “multitool” would lead to Leatherman, a Portland, Oregon-based company that specializes in designing foldable jacks-of-many-trades (and many blades), churning out 10,000 a day, each assembled by hand. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.

A Martha Stewart tea party. CBS News

ENTERTAINING: Martha Stewart on how to throw a garden tea party

The lifestyle entrepreneur and host of “Martha Gardens” offers tips on preparing a delicious afternoon tea.

Monopoly is the bestselling modern board game. Hasbro

FUN & GAMES TRIPTYCH: A Monopoly on fun

Monopoly is the top-selling modern board game of all time, available today in 114 countries and 47 languages, and a myriad of variations. Hasbro’s senior VP of board games Brian Baker explains to correspondent Susan Spencer the most important design element to a game’s success.

NATURE: Weaver birds in South Africa



