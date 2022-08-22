This week on “Sunday Morning: By Design” (August 28)

Jane Pauley hosts our annual design show, presented from Santa Barbara, a California town known as the American Riviera.

BY DESIGN: Montecito’s El Fureidis, a Gilded Age treasure in Santa Barbara | Watch Video

Built in 1906 in the Montecito Hills above Santa Barbara, Calif., El Fureidis, the Mediterranean-inspired home of real estate tycoon James Waldron Gillespie, is an oasis of tranquility and class, in a lush 10-acre property. Jane Pauley takes us inside.

El Fureidis, Montecito, Calif. (Riskin Partners Estate Group)

Your personal devices can perform an electrocardiogram and export the results to your doctor. CBS News

COVER STORY: Self-tracking your health data | Watch Video

Experts say devices like smartwatches that continually monitor your health data can also give you early warning about medical problems before a doctor might. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how self-tracking data may one day help detect conditions like infectious diseases, type II diabetes, heart conditions or even cancer.

BY DESIGN: A history of Santa Barbara | Watch Video

The city on California’s southern coast would evolve dramatically over the course of four centuries, from the home of Chumash Indians to a Spanish settlement and mission, to an oceanfront jewel whose architecture and lifestyle have become the epitome of the California Dream. Jane Pauley takes a walk through the history of the “American Riviera.”

A few examples of Jon Foreman’s beach art. Sculpt The World/Instagram

ART: Land artist Jon Foreman, whose canvas is a beach (Video)

Artist Jon Foreman finds inspiration in nature and a receding tide, using rocks that he finds or raking and combing the beaches of Wales into spectacular designs that are destined to be washed away. Correspondent Seth Doane reports on the stunning art that is hardly timeless.

Because cans won’t open themselves. CBS News

TRIPTYCH OF HOUSEHOLD DESIGN #1: The one tool your kitchen can’t do without | Watch Video

Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Epicurious senior editor Emily Johnson about the history of the kitchen gadget that is indispensable – the can opener.

A “living wall,” created by Plant Wall Design, at the Smith Campus Center, Harvard University, Boston. Plant Wall Design

INTERIOR DESIGN: Designing plant walls for home and office | Watch Video

“Green walls” are alive with plants that bring color and oxygen indoors. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Stacy Coleman, owner of Plant Wall Design, the New York-based company that builds and maintains living walls.

On a one-tenth-of-an-acre plot of land in Jackson, Wyoming, 100,000 pounds of produce are grown each year, thanks to a vertical farm. CBS News

AGRICULTURE: Vertical farms: A rising form of agriculture | Watch Video

In downtown Jackson, Wyoming, a small plot of land, 30 by 150 feet, produces 100,000 pounds of produce a year, thanks to a farm that soars in the air. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at the growing industry of locally-sourced vertical farms for urban communities.

Gary Larson handcrafts a surfboard. CBS News

SPORT DESIGN: The evolution of surfboards | Watch Video

Originally a sport of Hawaiian royalty, surfing was taken to the next level once surfboard designers started making boards shorter and lighter. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at how design, paired with the perfect wave, propelled the sport into the popular culture.

Heiress Huguette Clark never set foot in the family’s 23-acre estate in Santa Barbara after she inherited it in 1963. Soon it will be open for the public to set their feet in it. CBS News

BY DESIGN: Inside Bellosguardo, a reclusive heiress’ historic home | Watch Video

Built in the 1930s, high above the Santa Barbara coast, the mansion known as Bellosguardo was the summer home of reclusive heiress Huguette Clark, who instructed her staff to never change a thing – and they didn’t. Jane Pauley pays a visit to a fabled home constructed from a Gilded Age fortune, which will open its doors to public tours for the first time later this year.

CBS News

INTERIOR DESIGN: The art of wallpaper (Video)

Heidi and Christian Batteau are the husband-and-wife duo behind Assemblage, which creates bespoke, handmade wallpaper using ancient Italian techniques. Correspondent Nancy Giles looks into the history of wallpaper, and talks with interior designer Sheila Bridges about bringing more diversity to the walls – and ceilings – of a 21st century home.

Singer Kenny Loggins, whose memoir, “Still Alright,” will be released in June. CBS News

MUSIC: Kenny Loggins on savoring the moments | Watch Video

Even at 74, Kenny Loggins’ voice sounds as youthful as his songs, which have a habit of making us feel young, too. The singer talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about touring; the mudslides that struck his neighborhood in Montecito, Calif.; his new memoir, “Still Alright”; his songwriting collaborations with artists like Michael McDonald; and how being a father affected his music.

WORK FROM HOME: Martha Stewart on spring cleaning your home office space | Watch Video

After two-and-a-half years of working from home, your office-away-from-office can do with some refreshing. Multimedia lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart offers some organizing tips.

Pondering a paper clip. CBS News

TRIPTYCH OF HOUSEHOLD DESIGN #2: The beauty that is the paper clip | Watch Video

Collector and author James Ward is obsessed about one of the most utilitarian devices we know: the humble paper clip. But paper clips are more than just tiny wire sculptures that stick papers together; they are, Ward tells correspondent Susan Spencer, miniature pieces of art.

FASHION: Thrift shopping: Making fashion more sustainable (Video)

Secondhand shopping, also known as upcycling, is one of fashion’s fastest-growing trends. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at how getting new use from unwanted clothes is becoming a $35 billion market.

Zack and Brie Smithey’s home was constructed from eight 40-foot shipping containers. CBS News

ARCHITECTURE: Home sweet home, made from shipping containers | Watch Video

In 2016 Zack and Brie Smithey built their dream home in St. Charles, Missouri: a three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath, 3,000 sq. ft., two-story structure made out of eight shipping containers. Now, they’re helping other people build container homes. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with homeowners who refuse to be boxed into traditional notions of home construction.

Does using a scoop make ice cream taste better? Looks like we’ll have to test that theory ourselves… CBS News

TRIPTYCH OF HOUSEHOLD DESIGN #3: The scoop on ice cream | Watch Video

Correspondent Susan Spencer visits the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City to find out why a perfectly-shaped ball of ice cream is the best way to enjoy the treat, thanks to the invention of the ice cream scoop, dreamed up by African-American businessman and inventor Alfred Cralle back in 1897.

NATURE: California Coast (Extended Video)

“Sunday Morning” takes us along the California coast, where birds – and not just surfers – enjoy the waves. Videographer: Luke Thomas.



Actress Anne Heche. Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage via Getty Images

