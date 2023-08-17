This week on “Sunday Morning: By Design” (August 20)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

This week we present our annual edition touching on all aspects of design, hosted by Jane Pauley.

Central Park Tower in Manhattan is the tallest apartment building in the Western Hemisphere. CBS News

BY DESIGN: Central Park Tower (Video)

A penthouse 131 floors up in the air, in what is the tallest residence in the Western Hemisphere, the penthouse at Central Park Tower in Manhattan offers unparalleled views, with an unparalleled price tag. Jane Pauley reports. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

Are you in the market for a 75-square-foot apartment? CBS News

COVER STORY: There’s no place like home (Video)

Whether it’s a 40,000-square-foot compound with an elevator in the bathroom, or a 200-sq.-ft. apartment with office space hidden in the closet, home is a place that holds a huge space in our psyche. Correspondent David Pogue visits some domiciles of different sizes. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

TECHNOLOGY: Elevators – Living the high life (Video)

Need a lift? Correspondent Faith Salie reports on the soaring history of passenger elevators, a mode of transport that made skyscraper living possible.

THE SLEEP TRIPTYCH: The case for separate bedrooms (Video)

According to a recent survey, one in five American couples keeps separate bedrooms, thanks in many cases to snorers. But that doesn’t mean a lack of intimacy. Correspondent Susan Spencer dissolves the stigma surrounding separate beds by talking with sleep specialist Dr. Jade Wu, and with a New Jersey couple that has shared a home for a decade, but never the same bedroom. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

BY DESIGN: NYC Gilded Age townhouse (Video)

A symbol of the Gilded Age, this imposing 1897 mansion on Manhattan’s Riverside Drive, with a terrace to take in views afforded by the Hudson River and Riverside Park, was designed by high-society New York architect Charles P.H. Gilbert. Jane Pauley gives us a tour. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

A traditional Moroccan riad in Marrakesh. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM MOROCCO: Marrakesh’s artistic riads (Video)

The medina of Marrakesh, which dates to the 11th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, noted for its historic influence across the Mediterranean. Today, Morocco’s traditional dwellings, known as “riads,” are having an impact on the design world. Correspondent Seth Doane pays a visit, and talks with designers who have been touched by Marrakesh’s signature beauty. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

Tiffany’s has recently undergone a major renovation of its New York City flagship store. CBS News

BUSINESS: Tiffany’s jewel of a renovation (Video)

Tiffany & Co.’s flagship headquarters in New York recently reopened after undergoing a nearly four-year renovation. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh tours a showcase that is one of the jewels of Manhattan. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

CBS News

LIFESTYLES: Shoes on or shoes off? (Video)

Is asking someone to remove their shoes when they enter your home a sign of hospitality, or the opposite? Correspondent Mo Rocca gauges opposing viewpoints, and talks with a biogeochemist who has studied what is carried indoors on the soles of our shoes. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

CBS NEWS POLL: Shoes on or off?

Caira Blackwell tests mattresses for The New York Times’ Wirecutter. CBS News

THE SLEEP TRIPTYCH: A mattress tester’s dream job (Video)

There may be no more important component to a good night’s sleep than your mattress. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Caira Blackwell, a tester for The New York Times product site Wirecutter, about what she looks for in a mattress. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

Levi Strauss & Co. introduced its iconic blue jeans in 1873. CBS News

FASHION: 150 years of Levi’s 501 denim jeans (Video)

In 1873 Levi Strauss and his tailor, Jacob Davis, created the modern denim pants known as blue jeans, designed for workmen. Today they are a clothing staple, and an icon of fashion. Correspondent Serena Altschul explores the history of blue jeans, and visits the Levi’s laboratory where new denim finishes are being tested. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

Presto! David Copperfield on stage. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: David Copperfield’s magic (Video)

He is today’s most successful magician, whose sleight of hand continues to mesmerize audiences at his Las Vegas show. And for the first time on national TV, David Copperfield discusses the process that goes into crafting some of his remarkable illusions. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the magic behind his magic. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

WEB EXTRA: David Copperfield on his disappearing jet (Video)

One of David Copperfield’s most memorable illusions was his 1981 feat to make a Lear jet vanish. But the popularity of the trick surprised even himself, he tells correspondent Tracy Smith.

Looking for a discontinued china pattern? CBS News

DÉCOR: Replacements: Finding hard-to-find china (Video)

Is your treasured china set missing a piece or two? Trying to replace a shattered cup? Correspondent Nancy Giles visits Replacements, a North Carolina-based company that is the world’s largest supplier of active and discontinued tableware. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

Examples of Jenn Isbell’s tumbleweed chandeliers. CBS News

DÉCOR: Tumbleweeds as art (Video)

Tumbleweeds may be just dead foliage blowin’ in the wind. But artist Jenn Isbell transforms these clusters of large, poky branches into working chandeliers. She illuminates correspondent Luke Burbank on the inspiration, and hazards, of working with tumbleweeds. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

The art of kintsugi is an elegant means of repair. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM JAPAN: Kintsugi, the ancient art of making shattered dishes whole (Video)

In “kintsugi,” broken dishes and pottery are not simply made whole, but their breaks and chips are adorned in gold, reflecting an ancient Japanese aesthetic celebrating the beauty in imperfection. In recent years, kintsugi has been rediscovered and reinterpreted by a new generation of Japanese artists. Correspondent Lucy Craft reports.





THE SLEEP TRIPTYCH: How effective are white noise machines? (Video)

Noise is a big reason why 1 in 3 American adults doesn’t get enough sleep. But for some the solution to noise keeping them awake is … more noise! Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with a sleep specialist about why white noise machines can be an effective means to getting shuteye. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

MAGAZINES: Architectural Digest’s 2023 “Works of Wonder” (Video)

Architectural Digest celebrates the most important new works of architecture, art and design with its 2023 WOW List. Editor-in-chief Amy Astley talked with “Sunday Morning” about what structures around the world made this year’s roster. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)

NATURE: Beavers in New Jersey (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday morning among some busy beavers in New Jersey. Videographer: Jeff Reisly.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Summer music heats up 2023

Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

Robbie Robertson of The Band. Getty Images

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2023

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.



