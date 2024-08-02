This week on “Sunday Morning” (August 4)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Tracy Smith

COVER STORY: The Olympics of hula

Seventy-five hundred miles away from Paris, on the Big Island of Hawaii, another competition recently took place featuring the best hula dancers in the world, competing in the categories of traditional and modern hula. Correspondent Lee Cowan talked with teachers and students of the art of hula – an ancient form of storytelling that preserves the culture and grace of the Hawaiian people.

POLITICS: Nancy Pelosi on the 2024 election: “Our whole democracy is at stake”

There is no denying the impact that Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, the 19-term Democrat from California, has had on Congress and the country, as she details in her new book, “The Art of Power.” Pelosi talks with “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl about her role in President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race; the near-fatal attack on her husband by an assailant at their San Francisco home (she was the intended target); the violence of the January 6 Insurrection at the Capitol; her advice for Vice President Kamala Harris as she runs against former President Donald Trump; and how she considers Trump’s pick for running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.

French high wire artist Philippe Petit walks across a tightrope suspended between the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, in New York, August 7, 1974. Alan Welner/AP

PROFILE: Philippe Petit looks back on his phenomenal 1974 Twin Towers walk

Fifty years ago, on August 7, 1974, French highwire artist Philippe Petit walked a VERY high wire illicitly strung between the Twin Towers of New York City’s World Trade Center. He talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about the feat that captured the imagination of the world, and about his passion for wire-walking which, he says, has never changed.

Follow Philippe Petit on Instagram

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



POLITICS: How Washington has changed since Watergate

CBS News’ John Dickerson reports.

Jelly Roll. CBS News

MUSIC: The journey of rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll

The artist known as Jelly Roll is a 39-year-old former rapper whose songs tell of the troubled life he used to lead. He’s now one of the biggest names in country music, with two Grammy nominations this year. With correspondent Kelefa Sanneh, we go with Jelly Roll to one of the jail cells he lived in, where he wrote songs and hatched his plans to make it in music—eventually finding himself on the “holy ground” of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. (This story was originally broadcast on January 7, 2024.)

You can stream the Jelly Roll album “Whitsitt Chapel” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

Jelly Roll (Official site)

Album: “Whitsitt Chapel” by Jelly Roll, on CD and Vinyl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. CBS News

HEALTH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the dangers of online harm

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is launching a new initiative, The Parents Network, to support parents whose children have been victimized by online bullying. “Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about the dangers of social media and suicide ideation; and with parents in the foundation’s pilot program, who open up about how it has helped in their healing process after their child took their own life.

PREVIEW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about online bullying and social media

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email [email protected].

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan’s green thumb fails

The comedian has had a long interest in growing his own corn, and he’s not letting a little thing like lack of knowledge about gardening (or the ready availability of canned corn) get in his way.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Democracy and the Ballot Box (YouTube Video)

Watch stories from the “Sunday Morning” archives about the history of America’s elections, the power of one’s vote, and the fight to protect democracy. Featured: Mo Rocca on the original “birther” controversy of President Chester Alan Arthur, the “worst” president ever, the disputed election of 1876, and a classroom lesson on the Electoral College; Scott Simon on the violent 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago; Richard Schlesinger on the return of Richard Nixon; Anthony Mason on Bush v. Gore; Nancy Giles on the election of Barack Obama; Steve Hartman on a family split by competing political allegiances; Lee Cowan on how late-night comedians tackled the 2016 race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and how Trump attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss; David Martin on the violence of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; Seth Doane on how the world’s media reacted to scenes of political violence in America; and John Dickerson on the importance of the congressional committee investigating a president who fought against the peaceful transfer of power.



“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Katie Ledecky and sneakers (Video)

Swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky sits down with Elaine Quijano to discuss her memoir “Just Add Water: My Swimming Life” and the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Then, Kelefah Sanneh learns more about the popular sneaker brand New Balance.

