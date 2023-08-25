This week on “Sunday Morning” (August 27)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Tracy Smith

Lightning captured, not in a bottle, but in Lori Bailey’s viewfinder. Lori Bailey

COVER STORY: The science and art of lightning

Beautiful and dangerous, lightning bolts are one of nature’s most captivating and misunderstood phenomena. Correspondent David Pogue looks into some of the misconceptions about lightning, meets a woman who survived millions of volts coursing through her body, and talks with photographer Lori Bailey, who has captured brilliant, millisecond-long displays of lightning.

For more info:



ALMANAC: August 27

“Sunday Morning” looks at important historical events on this date.



Examples of “Muffler Men” – 20-foot-tall fiberglass figures that served as advertising, and a peculiar kind of American totem. CBS News

AMERICANA: The towering legends of the “Muffler Men”

Back in the 1960s, 20-foot-tall fiberglass statues were considered the height of outdoor advertising. But while these giants became popular roadside attractions, many fell into disrepair or were lost to the ravages of time. Today, enthusiasts search for surviving so-called “Muffler Men,” and are even working to restore them. Correspondent Conor Knighton joins the hunt.

For more info:

Violinist Augustin Hadelich. CBS News

MUSIC: Virtuoso

Dr. Jonathan LaPook reports.

For more info:

augustinhadelich.com

Augustin Hadelich on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Spotify

Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: F. Murray Abraham: “My work is my salvation”

F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning star of “Amadeus,” “Scarface” and the HBO series “The White Lotus,” has maintained his six-decade-long career thanks, he says, to possessing both arrogance and humility. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the high school teacher who believed in him; the story behind his stage name; and how winning an Oscar changed the trajectory of his profession (and not necessarily for the better).

For more info:

“Amadeus” is available on Blu-ray/DVD or via streaming

“The White Lotus” on HBO



PASSAGE: In memoriam



SCIENCE: Sweat

Faith Salie reports.



HARTMAN: Reunion



Actor John Stamos. CBS News

TV: John Stamos: “This is a great moment”

The actor whose looks and charm earned him a devoted following as Uncle Jesse in the sitcom “Full House,” and who plays the intense coach of a high school girls’ basketball team in the Disney+ series “Big Shot,” talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the impact of the death of his friend Bob Saget, and how the future looks today. (An earlier version of this story aired on October 2, 2022.)

To watch a trailer for the series “Big Shot” click on the video player below:

For more info:

With cannabis legal in some form in more than half of the States, some of the nation’s top chefs are finding more ways to integrate it into their recipes. CBS News

FOOD: Cannabis cuisine

With cannabis legal in some form in more than half of America, some of the nation’s top chefs are finding more ways to integrate it into their recipes. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with chef Miguel Trinidad, who hosts dinners infused with cannabis, and with cookbook author Laurie Wolf, about cannabis cuisine. (This story originally aired November 20, 2022.)

Recipe: Laurie Wolf’s Infused Pumpkin Pie

Recipe: Canna-Butter

Recipe: Cranberry Cannabis Compote

Recipe: Beyond Better Canna-Butter Board

For more info:

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal memorial next to the former PMC Wagner Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

WORLD: Vladimir Putin and the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

On Wednesday a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group leader who staged a failed mutiny against the Kremlin earlier this year, fell from the sky, killing everyone on board. No one doubts that Vladimir Putin was behind the crash. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with former CIA director Leon Panetta about the Russian president who uses violent deaths and dubious suicides to maintain his grip on power.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: The dream marches on: Looking back on MLK’s historic 1963 speech

Sixty years ago, on August 28, 1963, a quarter-million people attended the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the largest gathering for civil rights of its time. On that day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s delivered his epic “I Have a Dream” speech, one of the greatest orations in U.S. history. New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow reflects on the power of the speech, and on King’s evolving views about addressing racism in America.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD







WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Summer music heats up 2023

Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!