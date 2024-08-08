This week on “Sunday Morning” (August 11)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: President Joe Biden

The President of the United States sits down with CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa for his first interview since announcing he was withdrawing his reelection bid.

PREVIEW: President Joe Biden talks exclusively with “CBS Sunday Morning” about withdrawing from race, threat of Trump | Watch Video



ALMANAC: August 11

“Sunday Morning” looks back at historical events on this date.



NATURE: Horseshoe crabs: Ancient creatures who are a medical marvel

Correspondent Conor Knighton visits New Jersey beaches along the Delaware Bay to learn about horseshoe crabs – mysterious creatures that predate dinosaurs – whose very blood has proved vital to keeping humans healthy by helping detect bacterial endotoxins. He talks with environmentalists about the decline in the horseshoe crab population, and with researchers who are pushing the pharmaceutical industry to switch its use of horseshoe crab blood with a synthetic alternative used in medical testing.

Correspondent Anthony Mason with singer Post Malone. CBS News

MUSIC: Post Malone on success, loneliness, and making his audience know they’re loved

He’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world, yet Post Malone’s new album, “F-1 Trillion,” features his duets with some of the biggest names in country, including Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen and Dolly Parton. Correspondent Anthony Mason visits Malone in Nashville to talk about his acceptance among country music fans; how he dealt with being called a “one-hit wonder” following his debut with the 2015 hip hop smash “White Iverson”; and how he recovered from a downward spiral that he experienced in the midst of his success.

To watch the music video for Post Malone’s “Guy For That” featuring Luke Combs (from the album “F-1 Trillion”), click on the video player below:

American novelist, writer, essayist and civil rights activist James Baldwin is pictured at his home in southern France, November 6, 1979. RAPH GATTI/AFP via Getty Images

BOOKS: James Baldwin at 100

A century after his birth in Harlem, the writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin is being celebrated for his visionary work, and for the many facets of his personality – Black, gay, playwright, essayist, New Yorker, expatriate – that transformed him into an iconic figure in the civil rights movement, even beyond his death in 1987 at age 63. “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh looks back at the author of such noted works as “Notes of a Native Son,” “The Fire Next Time,” and “Giovanni’s Room.”

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Actress Zoë Kravitz, who has directed her first film, “Blink Twice.” CBS News

MOVIES: Zoë Kravitz on “Blink Twice” and directing fiancé Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz has been an actress, producer, executive producer, and now, for the first time, a writer-director. She talks with correspondent Michelle Miller about coming from a family of celebrity performers; about her new film, the psychological thriller “Blink Twice,” in which she directs her now-fiancé Channing Tatum; and about her attraction to stories of strong women.

To watch a trailer for “Blink Twice” click on the video player below:

“Blink Twice” opens in theaters August 23

Volunteers with the Magic Yarn Project crochet special presents for young cancer patients. CBS News

U.S.: Crocheting magical gifts for special patients

Holly Christensen, a former oncology nurse, saw how much joy could be brought to young cancer patients and their families when she made a Rapunzel wig out of soft yarn for a friend’s daughter undergoing chemotherapy. What began in 2015 as a thoughtful gift has since spun into a national non-profit, the Magic Yarn Project. Volunteers at 10 chapters nationwide transform yarn into character wigs for kids with cancer (or any child dealing with medical hair loss). Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.

Actress Sutton Foster, comedian Carol Burnett, and correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

BROADWAY: Carol Burnett & Sutton Foster: “Once [again] Upon a Mattress”

In 1959 an unknown named Carol Burnett burst onto the New York stage in the musical comedy “Once Upon a Mattress.” Now, two-time Tony-winning star Sutton Foster is recreating the role of Winnifred, a princess in search of a suitable mate, in the new Broadway revival. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Burnett and Foster about the power of fairy tales – from the theatrical kind to real life.

To watch a trailer for “Once Upon a Mattress” click on the video player below:

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan’s green thumb fails

The comedian has had a long interest in growing his own corn, and he’s not letting a little thing like lack of knowledge about gardening (or the ready availability of canned corn) get in his way.

UPDATE: Philippe Petit



NATURE: Horseshoe crabs in Florida



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Philippe Petit’s Twin Towers walk (2009)

On August 7, 1974, French highwire artist Philippe Petit stunned the world when he walked a wire illicitly strung between the Twin Towers of New York City’s World Trade Center. In this “Sunday Morning” profile that aired on February 22, 2009, Petit, the subject of the documentary “Man on Wire,” talked with correspondent Anthony Mason about the birth of his dream to take his “profound” walk a quarter-mile in the air.



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Democracy and the Ballot Box (YouTube Video)

Watch stories from the “Sunday Morning” archives about the history of America’s elections, the power of one’s vote, and the fight to protect democracy. Featured: Mo Rocca on the original “birther” controversy of President Chester Alan Arthur, the “worst” president ever, the disputed election of 1876, and a classroom lesson on the Electoral College; Scott Simon on the violent 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago; Richard Schlesinger on the return of Richard Nixon; Anthony Mason on Bush v. Gore; Nancy Giles on the election of Barack Obama; Steve Hartman on a family split by competing political allegiances; Lee Cowan on how late-night comedians tackled the 2016 race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and how Trump attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss; David Martin on the violence of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; Seth Doane on how the world’s media reacted to scenes of political violence in America; and John Dickerson on the importance of the congressional committee investigating a president who fought against the peaceful transfer of power.

