This week on “Sunday Morning” (August 1)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The boom-and-bust history of Butte, Montana

For a small town, Butte, Montana is rich in history – from being, at one time, the largest city between Chicago and San Francisco, to being the site of one of the world’s most productive copper mines. But the closing of mines, and their distinction of being home to one of the nation’s largest Superfund sites, have long cast a shadow over the place. Last summer the residents of Butte turned a corner in their efforts to reverse environmental damage and be delisted as a Superfund site. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports on how the town’s past is informing its march forward.

For more info:

The Smithsonian Institution’s Arts and Industries Building, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., is reopening after nearly 20 years. CBS News

HISTORY: The Smithsonian’s “Sleeping Beauty” awakens on the Mall

The Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building, a whimsical fortress on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., that has been vacant for nearly 20 years, is about to reopen to the public, just in time for the institution’s 175th anniversary. CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid talks with the Secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie Bunch III; AIB director Rachel Goslins; and architect-designer David Rockwell about the upcoming exhibition, “Futures” – and the history of a building designed to be ahead of its time.

For more info:

Grosset & Dunlap

BOOKS: The life lessons of “Three Little Engines”

“I think I can, I think I can” was the mantra of a confident locomotive in the children’s classic, “The Little Engine That Could.” But Bob McKinnon knew that life doesn’t always bring success to those going it alone, so he authored a new book, “Three Little Engines,” in which empathy and assisting others helps the book’s characters overcome trouble they encounter on their tracks. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:



HISTORY: The history of anti-Asian hate crimes in America

While hate crimes in this country increased last year by two percent overall, hate crimes against Americans of Asian and Pacific Island descent rose by 146 percent, with the Trump administration’s use of racist rhetoric during the pandemic blamed by some for the rise in violence. History shows that Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders have had to weather this wave of discrimination and scapegoating many times before. CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang reports.

For more info:



PASSAGE: Inventor and TV pitchman Ron Popeil



BOOKS: Alexander and Eugene Vindman on truth and its consequences

Twin brothers Alexander and Eugene Vindman, brought to America by their Ukrainian father, had stellar military careers in their adopted country, until Alexander filed a complaint against President Trump for impropriety in his phone call with the Ukrainian president and later testified at Trump’s first impeachment hearing. Correspondent David Martin talked with the Vindmans about duty and the firestorm that ensnarled them both when Alexander spoke out, as retold in his memoir, “Here, Right Matters”; and with their father, Semyon, about the meaning of freedom for Soviet émigrés.

For more info:

“Here, Right Matters: An American Story” by Alexander S. Vindman, Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Ret.) (HarperCollins), in Hardcover, Large Print Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available August 3 via Amazon and Indiebound

MTV made its broadcast debut on August 1, 1981, and television hasn’t been the same since. MTV

COMMENTARY: MTV turns 40 years old

Correspondent (and former MTV host) Serena Altschul discusses the birth in 1981 of the cable channel devoted to music videos, that became a broadcast pioneer of pop culture, news and reality TV. This is no longer your grandmother’s MTV!

For more info:



MOVIES: Jennifer Hudson brings “Respect”

Oscar- and Grammy-winning actress Jennifer Hudson received “marching orders” from the legendary singer Aretha Franklin, who hand-picked the “Dreamgirls” star for her true dream role. Hudson talks with contributor Kelefa Sanneh about paying tribute to the Queen of Soul with her performance in the new biopic, “Respect.”

To watch a trailer for “Aretha” click on the video player below:

For more info:



“Aretha” opens in theatres August 13

jenniferhudsononline.com

arethafranklin.net

Wyland creates a whale mural on the side of a Seattle hotel. CBS News

ART: The artist Wyland and his “whaling walls”

The artist known as Wyland has painted more than 100 murals around the globe featuring life-sized depictions of whales and other sea life. Correspondent Tracy Smith joined Wyland as he touched up a mural in Seattle, to discuss his creation of what has come to be a worldwide aquatic gallery – each artwork a public love letter to the ocean and its inhabitants.

For more info:



MAILBAG: Letters from “Sunday Morning” viewers

Jane Pauley answer correspondence from fans.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVE:

THE BOOK REPORT: Review of new titles by Ron Charles

The Washington Post book critic offers his picks among new releases.

For more info:

Fame Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala., home of the “Muscle Shoals Sound.” CBS News

SUN SPOTS: Fame Recording Studios, home of the “Muscle Shoals Sound” | Watch Video

For more than 60 years the Alabama music landmark has hosted such artists as Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, The Rolling Stones and Demi Lovato. “Sunday Morning” producer Roman Feeser reports.

For more info:

Fame Recording Studios, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

CBS News

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!