This week on “Sunday Morning” (April 28)

COVER STORY: Take it easy – The importance of being lazy

Social pressures to be productive – not to mention a culture that prizes multitasking – make doing nothing hard to do, for fear of being accused of the dreaded sin of laziness. However, experts say there are rewards for not pushing yourself to the edge all the time. Correspondent Susan Spencer looks at how some of the most productive and innovative people in history allowed themselves to take time out, just to be.

ALMANAC: April 28

“Sunday Morning” looks back at historical events on this date.



HEADLINES: Campus unrest

ARTS: Stanley Whitney

Actress, singer and songwriter Kate Hudson. CBS News

MUSIC: Kate Hudson on her “Glorious” album

Kate Hudson made a name for herself as an Oscar-nominated actress in “Almost Famous.” But music has always been in her blood, and now Hudson is making a name for herself as a singer-songwriter. She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her debut album, “Glorious,” filled with her songs about life and love, and reveals the one song that truly rips her heart out.

PREVIEW: Kate Hudson says her relationship with her father, Bill Hudson, is “warming up” (with video)

For more info:

“Glorious” by Kate Hudson will be released May 17

katehudson.com

To watch Kate Hudson perform the single “Gonna Find Out,” from her new album, “Glorious,” click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



BOOKS: “The Demon of Unrest”: Recounting the first shots of the Civil War

Beginning on April 12, 1861, over the course of two days, more than 3,300 shells and cannon balls rained across Charleston Harbor towards Fort Sumter, the first shots fired in the Civil War. Correspondent Anthony Mason visits the fort with bestselling author Erik Larson, whose latest book, “The Demon of Unrest,” explores the events leading up to the bombardment and what Larson calls “the single most consequential day in American history.”

READ AN EXCERPT: “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson

For more info:



Correspondent Lee Cowan with veteran newsman Dan Rather. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Dan Rather at 92: “You’re either gonna be involved or you’re gonna be totally irrelevant.”

It’s been almost 20 years since Dan Rather signed off as anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News,” at the network where he spent 44 years covering wars, politics, and the assassination of JFK – and where he mentored a young correspondent named Lee Cowan. Rather, now 92, talks with Cowan about his illustrious career; about the story that gave him (and CBS) a black eye; and his post-CBS years, writing books and finding a new, younger audience on social media.

For more info:

Follow Dan Rather of Twitter/X and Facebook

Thanks to the LBJ Presidential Library, Austin

The documentary “Rather” debuts on Netflix May 1

Biologist Jeanne Selander has supervised the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm since 2006. CBS News

U.S.: A zoo for rescued animals, beneath a Key West jail

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm, a small zoo on the grounds of a detention facility in Key West, was started by accident in the mid-1990s when word got out that the sheriff had rescued some ducks from a nearby road. Since then, many animals – abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated – have been brought to the farm, which is maintained by a small team of people incarcerated there. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on a zoo that is making a difference in the lives of those incarcerated as well as the more than 100 animals currently residing there.

For more info:

Mage, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

SPORTS: The pageantry of the 150th Kentucky Derby

2024 marks the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, the longest continuously-held sporting event in America. Correspondent Jim Axelrod visits Churchill Downs to explore the history and spectacle of the “Run for the Roses.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ode to Secretariat (Video)

Charles Kuralt presents this remembrance of one of the truly great racehorses: Secretariat (1970-1989), whose monumental 31-length victory in the Belmont Stakes in 1973 was a run for the ages. We also hear from Penny Chenery Tweedy, Secretariat’s owner; Heywood Hale Broun, who covered Secretariat’s Triple Crown win; and Arthur Boyd Hancock III, the owner of Stone Farm, a 2,000 acre horse-breeding operation in Paris, Kentucky, who looks over the very last foal of Secretariat, Risen Starlet. Originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” May 3, 1992.

For more info:



NATURE: Wildflowers in Missouri



WEB EXCLUSIVES:



THE BOOK REPORT: Reviews by Washington Post book critic Ron Charles

Recent picks from our book reviewer of new fiction and non-fiction titles.

For more info:

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Jerry Seinfeld on comedy, directing, and Pop-Tarts (YouTube Video)

In this extended conversation with “Sunday Morning” correspondent Mo Rocca, comedian Jerry Seinfeld goes deep when talking about the precision of his approach to comedy, and how he made a fondly-remembered part of his youth – the breakfast staple Pop-Tarts – the subject of his directorial debut, the Netflix comedy “Unfrosted.”

