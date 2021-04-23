This week on “Sunday Morning” (April 25)

Host: Jane Pauley

HEADLINES: After the Derek Chauvin verdict

Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at this week’s guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, and what lies ahead for the racial justice movement.

Moviegoers sit socially-distanced at the AMC Lincoln Square theatre on the first day of reopening after being closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, March 5, 2021, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

COVER STORY: Coming attractions: Movie theatres are primed for a comeback

As we look toward the end of the pandemic, the success of “Godzilla vs. Kong” in movie theatres that had been shuttered for a year has raised prospects for the return of movie exhibition. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with industry experts who predict that, for movie studios and brick-and-mortar theatre owners, happy days may soon be here again.

For more info:

Russ Tamblyn (“West Side Story”) with correspondent Mo Rocca. CBS News

MOVIES: Russ Tamblyn doesn’t have to prove how cool he is

He’s an acrobat, dancer, and Oscar-nominated actor who appeared in such memorable films as “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and “West Side Story” – and the less-memorable “War of the Gargantuas.” But for many years, Russ Tamblyn stepped out of the limelight, to pursue a different kind of art. Correspondent Mo Rocca snaps fingers with the 86-year-old Tamblyn, who talks about his film and TV career, and about teaching Elvis Presley how to move.

For more info:



MEDIA: Just for you: Personalized videos from the stars

Fans can get more from Cameo than a celebrity’s autographed picture; they can buy a personalized video message – and for actors, athletes and comedians working less nowadays, it’s grown from funny money to some serious cash. Correspondent David Pogue reports.

For more info:

Cameo.com

Gilbert Gottfried

Keri Hilson on Twitter and Instagram

Kenny G on Twitter and Instagram



PASSAGE: In memoriam



Bernie Madoff plead guilty in 2009 to swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments as part of a Ponzi scheme. CBS News

BOOKS: Bernie Madoff: How he pulled it off

On April 14, 2021, Bernard Madoff, who burned thousands of investors through an epic Ponzi scheme, died in prison while serving a 150-year prison sentence. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with journalist Jim Campbell, author of “Madoff Talks,” who maintained a years-long correspondence with the disgraced investor and his family, to learn exactly how Madoff pulled off the largest financial fraud in Wall Street history.

READ AN EXCERPT: “Madoff Talks” by Jim Campbell

For more info:

madofftalks.com

“Madoff Talks: Uncovering the Untold Story Behind the Most Notorious Ponzi Scheme in History” by Jim Campbell (McGraw-Hill Education), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available April 27 via Amazon and Indiebound

Singer Merry Clayton has recorded a new album, “Beautiful Scars.” CBS News

MUSIC: Merry Clayton’s inspiring gift to the world

The gospel, rock and soul singer, renowned as a backup artist for some of the world’s leading musical acts, got some long-overdue public awareness from the 2013 documentary “20 Feet From Stardom.” Now, years after losing both legs in a car accident, Merry Clayton has made a triumphant return to the recording studio for her new album, “Beautiful Scars.” Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

You can stream Merry Clayton’s album “Beautiful Scars” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



Actor Jon Voight with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. CBS News

MOVIES: Jon Voight: “Every adventure of art is humbling”

Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, to talk about his celebrated performances in such films as “Midnight Cowboy,” “Deliverance” and “Coming Home”; about the controversy that his conservative political views currently attracts; and whether he’d like to be directed by his daughter, actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Charles M. Blow on Derek Chauvin trial: “This time … history would not be repeated”

The New York Times columnist compares the 1955 trial of Whites accused of lynching Black teenager Emmett Till, and the conviction of a former Minneapolis policeman for murdering George Floyd.

For more info:



MILEPOST: TBD



NATURE: Greater Prairie Chickens in South Dakota



The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!