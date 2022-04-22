This week on “Sunday Morning” (April 24): The Money Issue

Our annual special broadcast looks into the many ways we earn, spend, invest, waste, lose, and go without money, hosted by Jane Pauley.



COVER STORY: How Rust Belt company towns evolve in the age of e-commerce

E-commerce has changed the way Americans shop, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs picking and packing those products in giant warehouses that dot the landscape of cities and towns across America, many of which haven’t seen well-paying blue-collar jobs in decades. Correspondent Lee Cowan visits Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley to see how one community is adapting to the challenges and opportunities of this new age.

Since the Crystal Bridges Museum opened in Bentonville, Ark., art has sprung up all over town. CBS News

ART: Crystal Bridges Museum, and a town’s resurgence

More than six million people have visited the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art since it opened in 2011. Alice Walton’s beautiful oasis for the best art the second-richest woman in the world could buy has transformed the once-sleepy town of Bentonville, Arkansas, into a thriving artists’ community. Correspondent Martha Teichner reports.

The Ryan’s World channel on YouTube has more than 32 million subscribers. YouTube

SOCIAL MEDIA: Ryan’s World: How a kid in Hawaii became a YouTube millionaire

When the Kaji family, of Honolulu, shared a video of their three-year-old son, Ryan, with family, they had no idea that it would go viral – and launch a YouTube, TV and toy franchise worth millions. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Ryan, now 10, and his parents, about the secret of getting billions of views of month with their new family business.

LABOR: The return of unions

Correspondent David Pogue reports.

ROYALS: Tina Brown on Britain’s royals: “It’s a great family saga”

How will Britain’s monarchy transition from the now-96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II when her reign ends? And what has the estrangement of Prince Harry done to the royal family? Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with royals watcher Tina Brown, author of the new book, “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – The Truth and the Turmoil.”

MUSIC: Bringing back the hits: Mining music catalogs for gold

Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh looks at how music catalogs are becoming extremely valuable properties. He also talks with Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, of the band Air Supply, whose ’80s hits, including “All Out of Love,” are finding new life in unexpected ways.

Houshi Ryokan, in Ishikawa, Japan, is one of the oldest hotels in the world, welcoming guests for 1,300 years. CBS News

BUSINESS: Japanese companies measuring success by centuries, not fiscal quarters

In Japan, some of the world’s oldest companies have been serving customers for a century or more, including a hotel that has been operating for 1,300 years. Correspondent Lucy Craft visits some “shinise” firms – long-standing hotels, shops and restaurants, many of which have been family-run for generations.

HOME: Zillow, bringing unreal real estate to your screen

Zillow, the largest online real estate marketplace, makes your potential next home – whether a towering castle or an underground bunker – just a click away. And now, social media sites like “Zillow Gone Wild” are helping make the most outlandish properties go viral. Correspondent Nancy Chen talks to experts about how to boost a listing’s online curb appeal.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, stars of the series “Grace and Frankie.” CBS News

TV: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on “Grace and Frankie,” age and activism

On the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play two feisty octogenarians who see old age not as a death sentence, but as a victory lap. The two old friends talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about aging, working together, and how Fonda, who raised millions as an exercise entrepreneur, gave most of it away.

“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix) – Final episodes begin streaming on April 29

Shef has expanded to 10 states, where home cooks have prepared more than 1.6 million meals. Shef

FOOD: Shef, delivering home-cooked meals to your home

The new online marketplace Shef connects customers with food entrepreneurs – many of whom are immigrants or refugees – working out of their homes. Correspondent Lilia Luciano looks at how Shef is offering opportunities to aspiring chefs (75 percent of whom are women) preparing cuisine from nearly 100 countries.

After floodwaters devastated the Ahr Valley in Germany, local winemakers sold the bottles that had survived the disaster as “flood wine,” to raise money for the vintners. CBS News

WINE: How German winemakers turned disaster into hope

Last summer, floods inundated western Germany, killing nearly 200 people and devastating the Ahr Valley. Local winemakers whose vines were decimated raised money by selling “flood wines” – bottles whose labels were soiled by mud. The effort has raised $5 million to support the local industry, and raised awareness about winemaking in the region. Correspondent Seth Doane reports.

BUSINESS: Daycare dilemma: Getting childcare to work

Since the COVID pandemic, childcare for young children in the U.S. has gone from bad to worse, with thousands of programs closing across the country, and centers struggling to hire new staff. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with childcare providers fighting to make ends meet, and with working parents searching for options.

“The Bloody Massacre,” a 1770 hand-colored engraving by Paul Revere, printed on laid paper. One of only 200 printed. Christie’s New York

BOOKS: American history on the auction block

Rare books and papers detailing the exploration of the New World and the founding of the United States, from the collection of book dealer William Reese, will be auctioned beginning next month at Christie’s in New York City. The lots include Paul Revere’s engraving of the 1770 Boston Massacre; and the first New England broadside of the Declaration of Independence. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some priceless history up for sale.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

IN HIS OWN WORDS: Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

The virtuoso guitarist, who grew up watching “Hee Haw,” is as adept at shredding rock riffs as he is country and jazz. In this online exclusive, John Lowery (whose stage name is John 5) talks with CBS News’ Jake Barlow about his musical obsessions. (With video.)

For more info:

John 5 (Official site)

“Sinner” by John 5 and the Creatures (Big Machine), available via Amazon, iTunes and Spotify

Tour dates

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: “The Godfather” anniversary and some true rock stars (Video)

It’s been 50 years since “The Godfather” premiered in 1972. Tracy Smith found out from famed director Francis Ford Coppola that the classic almost never got made. We also take you inside a display of dazzling gems – you might even call them rock stars.

