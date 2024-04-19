This week on “Sunday Morning” (April 21)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: How wildlife crossings protect both animals and people

To protect the movement of wildlife impeded by busy roadways, a series of manmade overpasses and underpasses throughout the United States helps animals big and small safely get across the street, preventing collisions and saving lives. About 1,500 of these structures already have been built. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at how they have protected genetic diversity in animal populations while also greatly reducing roadkill. He also visits the site of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing near Los Angeles, which when complete will help cougars cross one of the busiest highways in the country.

ALMANAC: April 21

“Sunday Morning” looks back at historical events on this date.



PHOTOGRAPHY: Photographer James Balog on documenting climate change: “Adventure with a purpose”

Correspondent Ben Tracy reports.

BOOKS: “The Covenant of Water” author Abraham Verghese

Dr. Abraham Verghese teaches medical students about the importance of bedside manner at Stanford University’s School of Medicine. But he has another calling, as author of the New York Times bestselling novel “The Covenant of Water,” a multi-generational tale of a family in India experiencing love and tragedy. Verghese talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about uprooting his family to take a writing program at the University of Iowa in order to pursue his dream of being a writer; and about receiving the news that his latest novel would be an Oprah’s Book Club pick.

STAGE: Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome: “Cabaret” returns to Broadway

“Sunday Morning” looks at the enduring popularity of the John Kander/Fred Ebb musical “Cabaret,” from its debut in 1966 and the Oscar-winning Bob Fosse film, to the latest revival on Broadway, in a production titled “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.” Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with actors Eddie Redmayne (who plays the Emcee), Gayle Rankin (Sally Bowles) and Bebe Neuwirth (Fraulein Schneider), and with designer Tom Scutt, about their goal of immersing the audience in the story.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



INVESTIGATIONS: Widow’s tragic story sheds light on romance scam epidemic

Laura Kowal was looking for love online and ended up being conned out of $1.5 million before her mysterious death. A year-long CBS News investigation found many experts believe law enforcement has failed to address romance scams like the one that victimized Kowal. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports the first of a four-part series, “Anything for Love,” a look inside the nation’s romance scam epidemic.

COMMENTARY: Alex Edelman on the tradition of Passover

The comedian reflects on the symbolism of the Passover seder and its resonance far beyond Judaism (and to the stomach).

“Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley with Julie Andrews and Andrews’ daughter and writing partner, Emma Walton Hamilton. CBS News

BOOKS: Julie Andrews on finding her voice again, as a children’s book author

Singer and actress Julie Andrews began a new career when she teamed with daughter Emma Walton Hamilton to write a hugely successful series of children’s books. Their 35th, “Waiting in the Wings,” about a troupe of theatrical ducks, is based on a true story. “Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley talks with Andrews and Hamilton about a remarkable mother-daughter collaboration.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Impressionism at 150 (YouTube Video)

On April 15, 1874 – 150 years ago – the first Impressionist exhibition opened in Paris. Watch these fascinating “Sunday Morning” portraits of the innovative painters who created a new language of art, including: Édouard Manet, whose seaside vacation prompted the birth of Impressionism (2004); Vincent Van Gogh (1998); Claude Monet (1995); Camille Pissarro (1995); Edgar Degas (1988); Mary Cassatt (1998); Paul Cézanne (2006); Georges Seurat (1991); Gustave Caillebotte (1995); the Brooklyn Museum of Art exhibition “Impressionists In Winter: Effets de Neige” (1999); Pierre-Auguste Renoir (2010); late-period Degas (1996); and Childe Hassam (2004). Also, director Julian Schnabel and actor Willem Dafoe talk about reimagining Vincent Van Gogh’s life in the film “At Eternity’s Gate” (2019).



