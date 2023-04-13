This week on “Sunday Morning” (April 16): “The Money Issue”

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Jane Pauley hosts our annual special broadcast dedicated to the many ways in which money underscores the way we live.

COVER STORY: Dominion vs. Fox News: The case against conspiracy theories

After President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Fox News’ on-air personalities and invited guests continued to broadcast false charges against Dominion Voting Systems, claiming the company’s machines and ballot scanners, used in 28 states, allowed votes to be “switched.” Dominion is now suing Fox for defamation, arguing that the network aired false statements “with actual malice” even as Fox executives admitted privately such claims were false. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with first amendment attorney Lee Levine, former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, and Semafor editor-in-chief Ben Smith about the strength of Dominion’s case, and what it means for the news channel.

The Way Way Store, located in Saco, Maine, closed in 2003, and sat empty for eight years until retired teachers Peter Scontras and his wife, Bridget, reopened the general store as a labor of love. CBS News

SMALL TOWNS: Preserving general stores, the heart of small towns

Running a rural general store is a labor of love – and a tough business, made tougher by competition from big chains. In New England, where communities believe the value of having a general store goes beyond the bottom line, locally-supported models may offer a path forward. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.

In 2003 Tupperware was available for sale at Target stores. Sales from Tupperware parties suffered as a result. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

INNOVATION: Is the party over for Tupperware?

In recent years the rise of online sales and cheaper knock-offs have taken a toll on sales of Tupperware, the plastic containers that revolutionized home sales by having spokespeople throw Tupperware “parties.” This week, as its stock price plunged, the company warned it may go out of business, but is trying everything it can to save the brand. Jane Pauley reports.

FINANCES: A charity that abolishes medical debt

At any time, one in five American households bears medical debt, the cause in a majority of U.S. bankruptcies. Since 2014, the charity RIP Medical Debt has abolished more than $8.5 billion worth of medical bills for five million Americans, by buying up delinquent medical debt at pennies on the dollar, just as debt collectors do, and abolishing it. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with the co-founder and president of RIP Medical Debt, and with a Georgia preschool teacher whose $1,500 medical debt, that had dogged her for years, was suddenly erased.

Treasure hunter Carl Allen. © Brendan Chavez

EXPLORATION: Hunting sunken treasure from a legendary shipwreck

As a child Carl Allen came to the Bahamas, to the small island of Walker’s Cay, for the fishing. Today, the retired businessman is fishing for gold, silver and gems from the wreck of a 17th century Spanish galleon that sank in 1656. Correspondent Lee Cowan takes a deep dive into the lore of hidden treasure, and the drive of a man living a dream.

BUSINESS: Today’s agenda: Cutting down on meetings

Since the start of the pandemic, more and more of our time has been taken up with meetings – on average, a third of our work week. But they’re often less than productive, which is why the corporate offices of Shopify imposed a meeting moratorium, deleting almost all meetings with more than two people. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at how meetings can be reduced and improved.

CRIME: Outsmarting shoplifters

It is estimated that tens of billions of dollars’ worth of merchandise is lost to shoplifters each year. And as shoplifters (working individually or as part of organized retail crime gangs) become more brazen, store owners are looking for new ways to stop them. Correspondent Rita Braver visits the Loss Prevention Research Council, which is testing new ways for retailers to protect their goods from being pilfered.

Novelist Laura Dave with actress Jennifer Garner. CBS News

TV: Laura Dave, Jennifer Garner on “The Last Thing He Told Me”

Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” about a woman whose husband vanishes, explores how little we may know about the people we love. It has now become a TV series starring four-time Emmy nominee Jennifer Garner. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Garner about her special attraction to the role; and with Dave about how Bruce Springsteen’s music was an inspiration to her writing.

To watch a trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me” click on the video player below:

LABOR: Tips on tipping

Correspondent Nancy Giles reports.

Consumers now have a greater choice when purchasing coffins, thanks to Titan Caskets’ online sales. Titan Caskets

INNOVATION: Laying to rest consumers’ concerns over the price of caskets

In the United States two manufacturers control 85% of casket production, with the average casket costing more than $2,000, sold exclusively to funeral homes. Titan Caskets is looking to disrupt the industry by selling its products more cheaply, directly to consumers. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at how thousands are now finding their loved ones’ final resting places on the internet.

MILEPOST: Remembering miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant

British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, who popularized the miniskirt, died Thursday, April 13 at age 93. Jane Pauley reports on how Quant’s skirts moved fashion forward during the “Swinging ’60s” – a small idea that had a deep impact on popular culture.

POLITICS: Cindy McCain on her drive to fight hunger

In Rome this month, Cindy McCain started her new job as executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme, an organization working in 123 countries with the ambitious goal of ending world hunger. She talks with correspondent Seth Doane about the increased political and logistical challenges of feeding the world’s neediest, a task made more critical by the pandemic and war in Ukraine; and about the advice she continues to carry with her from her husband, the late Sen. John McCain.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hal Prince and the Broadway opening of “Phantom of the Opera” (Video)

Sunday, April 16, 2023 marks the final performance of Broadway’s longest-running musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” a show which opened 35 years ago. In this “Sunday Morning” report originally aired on January 24, 1988, director Hal Prince talks with correspondent Charles Osgood about how “Phantom” is a culmination of his long theatrical career.

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin; John Lennon; Madonna; and Super Mario Bros. Robert Knight Archive/Redferns via Getty; Michael Putland/Getty Images; Sire Record/Warner Brothers; Nintendo

MUSIC: 2023 National Recording Registry additions: John Lennon, Led Zeppelin, Madonna and “Super Mario Bros.”

“Stairway to Heaven,” “Imagine,” and songs by John Denver, Mariah Carey, Louis Armstrong, The Police and more will be preserved by the Library of Congress for future generations.

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Actor Eva Longoria and the ruins of Pompeii, Italy (Video)

Actor and television host Eva Longoria sits down with Lee Cowan to discuss her CNN travel show “Searching for Mexico.” Then, Seth Doane travels to Pompeii, Italy, to learn about archaeologists’ new discoveries.

