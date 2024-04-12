This week on “Sunday Morning” (April 14): The Money Issue

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Jane Pauley hosts “The Money Issue,” our annual special broadcast dedicated to the many ways in which money underscores the way we live.

COVER STORY: Public domain, where there is life after copyright

Expiration dates on intellectual property were written into our Constitution, “to promote the progress of science and useful arts.” And every year, more and more books, music and films enter the public domain and help to inspire new creative ideas. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at how some works that fall into public domain (like F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, and Walt Disney’s original Mickey Mouse) are being revived in new forms.

The design for Waterford’s bestselling Lismore pattern. CBS News

GLASSWARE: The history of Waterford Crystal

Founded in 1783 in Ireland’s oldest city, Waterford Crystal has produced glassware whose superiority is crystal clear. Correspondent Conor Knighton explores the history of the company whose eye-catching crystal is renowned around the world.

MONEY: Cryptocurrency is making lots of noise, literally

The peace and quiet of rural Bono, Arkansas, has been shattered by a loud and incessant mechanical buzzing sound created by a bitcoin mine. What exactly is a “bitcoin mine,” and how does it work? Who owns them? And what can the residents of Bono do about them? Correspondent David Pogue investigates this very loud problem.

Medium Tyler Henry, with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

TV: Psychic Tyler Henry, Hollywood’s biggest medium

At the age of 28, Tyler Henry has become one of the best-known psychics anywhere, with a TV show, a road show and, he says, a 600,000-plus waiting list of people who want him to help them connect with their departed loved ones. Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with Henry to discuss how he first recognized his ability at the age of 10; why he welcomes skepticism; and how he believes his talent helps people deal with grief.

New Balance has manufactured its 990s at its Lawrence, Mass., factory since 1982. CBS News

APPAREL: New Balance puts its best foot forward

Though smaller than Nike and Adidas, New Balance is older than its primary competitors, and with sales of $6.5 billion in 2023 (an increase of 23% over the previous year), the Massachusetts-based company best known for running shoes is growing fast. “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh checks out how New Balance is finding a balance between both fashion and performance.

GOVERNMENT: FTC chair Lina Khan on playing “anti-monopoly”

For corporate America, Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan has emerged as a hard-charging cop on the monopoly beat. As a watchdog and warden of competition in business, the agency tries to protect consumers from the outsized power of corporations. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Khan about going after Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the biggest online retailer of them all, Amazon.

ENVIRONMENT: Critics call out plastics industry over “fraud of plastic recycling”

About 48 million tons of plastic waste is generated in the United States each year, but only 5 to 6 percent of it is actually recycled. A new report from the Center for Climate Integrity, “The Fraud of Plastic Recycling,” accuses the plastics industry of a decades-long campaign to “mislead” the public about the viability of recycling. Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with the report’s co-author, Davis Allen, and with Jan Dell, a former chemical engineer, about an inconvenient truth surrounding the lifecycle of plastic.

Correspondent Mo Rocca with comedian Jerry Seinfeld, and some of the stars of Seinfeld’s new movie: Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts. CBS News

MOVIES: Jerry Seinfeld on “Unfrosted,” the made-up origin tale of Pop-Tarts

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has stepped into the director’s shoes for his new film “Unfrosted,” the not-quite-true story of the creation of the Kellogg’s Pop-Tart. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Seinfeld about working behind the camera for the first time, and calling on a bunch of his comedian friends (including “Sunday Morning” contributor Jim Gaffigan) to act in his origin tale of a breakfast staple.

To watch a trailer for “Unfrosted” click on the video player below:

U.S.: Inside Houston’s successful strategy to reduce homelessness

In 2012, the nation’s fourth-largest city went all-in on a new system to address homelessness in which dozens of agencies join forces under a single umbrella organization to put those without homes in their own apartments, rather than in shelter beds. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at a concept that has succeeded in reducing homelessness in the greater Houston area by 63%.

COMMENTARY: The buzz over annoying corporate buzz-words

Faith Salie shares a disruptive action item for buzz-word users to on-board (that is, if you don’t want to be layered out of a job).



WORLD: Colombia’s blooming bounty of flowers

The optimal soil and climate of Colombia’s flower-growing regions have made that South American country the world’s “flower basket.” In fact, 75% of cut flowers imported into the United States are from Colombia. Correspondent Lilia Luciano visits a family farm high atop the mountains outside of Medellin, where four generations have been working the fields; and attends the annual Festival of the Flowers (Feria de las Flores) to celebrate the beauty and bounty of their blooms.

NATURE: Gopher tortoises in Titusville, Florida



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Impressionism at 150 (YouTube Video)

On April 15, 1874 – 150 years ago – the first Impressionist exhibition opened in Paris. Watch these fascinating “Sunday Morning” portraits of the innovative painters who created a new language of art, including: Édouard Manet, whose seaside vacation prompted the birth of Impressionism (2004); Vincent Van Gogh (1998); Claude Monet (1995); Camille Pissarro (1995); Edgar Degas (1988); Mary Cassatt (1998); Paul Cézanne (2006); Georges Seurat (1991); Gustave Caillebotte (1995); the Brooklyn Museum of Art exhibition “Impressionists In Winter: Effets de Neige” (1999); Pierre-Auguste Renoir (2010); late-period Degas (1996); and Childe Hassam (2004). Also, director Julian Schnabel and actor Willem Dafoe talk about reimagining Vincent Van Gogh’s life in the film “At Eternity’s Gate” (2019).

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Michael Douglas (YouTube Video)

Michael Douglas won an Academy Award as a producer for the film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and as an actor for his performance in “Wall Street.” In this extended interview, correspondent Mo Rocca sat down with Douglas at the actor’s alma mater, University of California, Santa Barbara, to talk about his early experiences on stage; his new Apple TV+ miniseries, “Franklin,” in which he plays founding father Benjamin Franklin; working with Karl Malden on the 1970s TV series “The Streets of San Francisco”; and how he courted his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Kevin James and Mark Rothko (Video)

Comedian and actor Kevin James sits down with Jim Axelrod to discuss his Amazon Prime special “Kevin James: Irregardless,” and the journey he has taken throughout his career. Then, Robert Costa visits the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., to view an exhibit on artist Mark Rothko’s work.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2024

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.



