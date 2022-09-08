This week on “Sunday Morning”: A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (September 11)

Remembering the Queen

“Sunday Morning” presents a special broadcast devoted to the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, who died this week at 96.

Hosted by Jane Pauley.

COVER STORY: Elizabeth – Her life and legacy

Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

GALLERY: Queen Elizabeth II through the years

THE ROYALS: The successor

Correspondent Mark Phillips reports on the line of succession in the House of Windsor, including the life and accession of King Charles.

THE ROYALS: What comes next

Correspondent Holly Williams reports on the latest news, as well as the schedule and protocols that will be followed in the days following Queen Elizabeth’s passing.



MEDIA: The Queen on TV and in films

Queen Elizabeth II has been Great Britain’s most powerful cultural symbol for seven decades. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz looks at how she has been portrayed on screen.



PASSAGE: In memoriam



THE ROYALS: Elizabeth’s reign

Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with journalist, editor and royal expert Tina Brown (author of “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – The Truth and the Turmoil”) about key moments from the Queen’s long reign.

THE ROYALS: The presidents and the Queen

Correspondent Rita Braver looks back at the Queen’s encounters with America’s presidents since the 1950s.



NEWS: The world responds to Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Correspondent Seth Doane reports.



THE ROYALS: Elizabeth’s love of animals

Correspondent Martha Teichner reports.



COMMENTARY: Why the monarchy matters

Historian and author Amanda Foreman offers her thoughts on a heralded British institution in the 21st century.

