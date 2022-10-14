This week on “Sunday Morning”: “A Nation Divided?” (October 16)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

“Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?”



Twenty-one years ago, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, may have been the last time that the United States was openly – even defiantly – united, in pain and patriotism. Since then, we have drifted apart, gone to our separate corners, hunkered down in our respective silos. In this special edition of “Sunday Morning” hosted by senior contributor Ted Koppel, we look at us – the things that are keeping us apart, and the many ways we can still come together.

Sunday, October 16 on CBS, and streaming on cbsnews.com and Paramount+.

COVER STORY: Over the line – Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho

In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.

SOCIAL MEDIA: How online behavior turns people from Jekyls into Hydes

Online anonymity has made it easy, and depressingly common, to be nasty without fear of repercussions – a lack of restraint that psychologists call online disinhibition effect, or ODE. Correspondent David Pogue talks with experts who discuss why exchanges on the Internet can devolve into hateful, spiteful rages and name-calling that would never be acceptable when talking face-to-face.

HISTORY: History lessons – When America’s politics turn ugly, violent

Historian Jon Grinspan, a curator at the Smithsonian Institution, has studied how intense partisanship in the 19th century was driven by people feeling isolated, their lives unstable, feeding an aggressive, even violent political discourse. He talks with CBS News’ John Dickerson about his new book, “The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915,” and how our nation’s ugly trends in politics have returned, from partisan news to the white supremacists’ march in Charlottesville and the January 6 insurrection.

U.S.: Seeking common ground – Younger and older generations speak

“Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh visits Bethlehem, Pa., and sits down with four people over the age of 60, and four under 40, to find out what differences and similarities they see across generations.

ACTIVISM: Musician-social activist John Legend on the continuing struggle for justice

The award-winning singer-songwriter is an advocate for prison reform in America, a nation that has incarcerated more of its citizens than any other. John Legend talks with “Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel about our penal system, racial inequality, and fighting for a stronger democracy.

REAL ESTATE: Wyoming’s new land rush

Teton County in Wyoming is home to the widest income divide in America, with a median house price of more than $3.5 million and an average income of $312,000. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at how the wealthy, drawn to the state’s picture-perfect settings, have been squeezing out the middle class – the very people needed to keep the community running.

COMMUNICATIONS: Talk radio – Widening the airwaves’ great divide

The repeal of the FCC’s Fairness Doctrine in 1987 opened the floodgates for extreme partisanship on the airwaves, making commercial talk radio a landscape ripe for controversial opinions aimed at attracting listeners. Correspondent Jim Axelrod looks at how increasingly radical talk radio has unquestionably divided Americans and hardened our politics.

COMMENTARY: David Sedaris on coming out, all over again

The humorist has some thoughts about the term “queer” and how people today (or perhaps just humanities professors) identify themselves.

TELEVISION: Norman Lear on the power of laughter to unite Americans

TV legend Norman Lear, whose credits include such hit series as “All in the Family” and “Maude,” always managed to make audiences laugh about dangerous topics: Racism, sexism, bigotry, homophobia. And today, at age 100, he’s determined to find out if we’ll still laugh together. He sits down with “Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel to discuss his upcoming projects, including a possible remake of one of the most controversial sitcom episodes of all time.

BUSINESS: Trade secrets

Not everyone is interested in a white collar job or college degree (or in racking up student loan debt). “Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel meets men and women who have chosen plumbing as a profession, who talk about their work and how it’s perceived by others.

U.S.: Braver Angels – Seeking to de-polarize America

In an effort to help bridge the nation’s political chasm, the non-profit Braver Angels uses a workshop approach analogous to a marriage counselor, to bring together red and blue. Correspondent Martha Teichner visits Traverse City in Michigan, a battleground state, where participants work to get over their fear of the other side, to find common ground – and even friendship.

COMMENTARY: Do you get incessant messages from politicians asking for money? Jim Gaffigan does, too

The comedian says he’s being obsessively stalked by the Democratic and Republican Parties, who have one thing in mind.

NATURE: San Juan National Forest



FROM THE ARCHIVE: Angela Lansbury, “liberated” by Broadway (Video)

Hollywood and Broadway star Angela Lansbury, who earned Five Tony Awards and three Oscar nominations, and who scored 12 Emmy nominations for her role as mystery author-sleuth Jessica Fletcher on the TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” died on October 11, 2022 at the age of 96. In this interview that aired on “Sunday Morning” December 6, 2009, Lansbury talked with CBS News’ Katie Couric about her unparalleled career on stage and screen.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in “She Said.” JoJo Whilden/Universal Pictures

MOVIES: 2022 New York Film Festival highlights: “She Said,” a journalistic takedown of Harvey Weinstein

Director Maria Schrader’s procedural, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, is one of the notable premieres at this year’s festival.

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Comedian Billy Eichner and the boll weevil (Video)

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner sits down with Jonathan Vigliotti to discuss his new film, “Bros.” Then Conor Knighton travels to Enterprise, Alabama, to learn about the boll weevil.

