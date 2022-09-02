WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” September 4, 2022

By CBS News
September 2, 2022 5:05PM EDT
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin – (D) Maryland

  • Jocelyn Benson – Michigan Secretary of State

  • Deval Patrick – Former governor of Massachusetts

  • Jared Holt – Senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue

  • Karen Kornbluh – Head of the German Marshall Fund’s Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative

Plus, a focus group with Trump voters and their views of upcoming elections.

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

