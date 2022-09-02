This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” September 4, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

Rep. Jamie Raskin – (D) Maryland

Jocelyn Benson – Michigan Secretary of State

Deval Patrick – Former governor of Massachusetts

Jared Holt – Senior research manager at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue

Karen Kornbluh – Head of the German Marshall Fund’s Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative

Plus, a focus group with Trump voters and their views of upcoming elections.

