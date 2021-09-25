      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” September 26

CBS News
Sep 24, 2021 @ 9:34pm

▶ Watch Video: Biden speaks on booster shots, COVID response and economic plans

“Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Director, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
  • Sen. Tim Scott – (R) South Carolina
  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal – (D) Washington
  • Scott Morrison – Prime Minister of Australia
  • Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – President of Turkey
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

  • Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

