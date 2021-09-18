      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” September 19

CBS News
Sep 17, 2021 @ 8:40pm

▶ Watch Video: FDA panel expected to vote on a third Pfizer COVID-19 shot ahead of White House deadline

“Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Francis Collins – Director, National Institutes of Health
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders – (I) Vermont
  • Scott Kirby – United Airlines CEO
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

  • Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Popular Posts
From Pumps to Plugs: A Look at Electric Vehicles in the Great Lakes Bay Region
MINT Detectives Arrest 13 on Felony Drug Charges
Parking and Security Upgrades Completed at Saginaw's Ojibway Island
Woman Rescued From Car In River
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On