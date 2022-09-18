This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” September 18, 2022
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
-
Rep. Henry Cuellar – (D) Texas, vice chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security
-
Andriy Kostin – Prosecutor General of Ukraine
-
Jeh Johnson – Former United States Secretary of Homeland Security during the Obama administration
-
Robert Pape – University of Chicago professor and founding director of the Chicago Project on Security & Threats
Plus, a conversation with the authors of “The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of ‘The Big Lie'”
-
Major Garrett – CBS News chief Washington correspondent
-
David Becker – Executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research and CBS News election law contributor
How to watch “Face the Nation”
-
Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022
-
TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
-
Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
-
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.