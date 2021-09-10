This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” September 12

▶ Watch Video: CDC Director: Unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” Guest Lineup: Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner Ronna McDaniel – Republican National Committee Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney – (R) Wyoming Michael Morell – Former CIA Deputy Director, CBS News Senior National Security Contributor Dr. James Versalovic – Pathologist-In-Chief, Texas Children’s Hospital How to watch “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021 TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.