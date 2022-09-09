WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” September 11, 2022

By CBS News
September 9, 2022 6:05PM EDT
Share
This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” September 11, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Mark Warner – (D) Virginia

  • Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie – Former commander of United States Central Command

  • Karen Pierce – British ambassador to the U.S.

  • Oksana Markarova – Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.

  • Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba – (D) Jackson, Mississippi

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Stories

1

Traffic Stop Yields Drugs And Weapon
2

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
3

Numerous Felony Charges for Man in Death of Boy Found in Ditch
4

Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl
5

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize

Sports News