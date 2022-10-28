This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” October 30, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

Rep. Tom Emmer — (R) Minnesota, chairman of the National Republican Campaign Committee

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney — (D) New York, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Jen Easterly — Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

David Becker — Executive director and founder for the Center for Election Innovation & Research, and a CBS News election law contributor

Amy Walter — Publisher and editor-in-chief of the “Cook Political Report with Amy Walter”

Nick Timiraos — The Wall Street Journal chief economics correspondent

Anthony Salvanto — CBS News director of elections and surveys

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.