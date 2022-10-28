This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” October 30, 2022
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
-
Rep. Tom Emmer — (R) Minnesota, chairman of the National Republican Campaign Committee
-
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney — (D) New York, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee
-
Jen Easterly — Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
-
David Becker — Executive director and founder for the Center for Election Innovation & Research, and a CBS News election law contributor
-
Amy Walter — Publisher and editor-in-chief of the “Cook Political Report with Amy Walter”
-
Nick Timiraos — The Wall Street Journal chief economics correspondent
-
Anthony Salvanto — CBS News director of elections and surveys
