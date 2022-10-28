WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” October 30, 2022

By CBS News
October 28, 2022 7:04PM EDT
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Tom Emmer — (R) Minnesota, chairman of the National Republican Campaign Committee

  • Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney — (D) New York, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

  • Jen Easterly — Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

  • David Becker — Executive director and founder for the Center for Election Innovation & Research, and a CBS News election law contributor

  • Amy Walter — Publisher and editor-in-chief of the “Cook Political Report with Amy Walter”

  • Nick Timiraos — The Wall Street Journal chief economics correspondent

  • Anthony Salvanto — CBS News director of elections and surveys

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

