This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” October 23, 2022

By CBS News
October 21, 2022 10:04PM EDT
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the House of Representatives

  • Amos Hochstein Special presidential coordinator for International Energy Affairs

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA commissioner, Pfizer board member

  • Kara Swisher Host of “On with Kara Swisher” for New York Magazine

  • Chris Krebs – Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director, CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst

Plus, a focus group with “pressured parents,” one of four election influencer groups CBS News, is reporting on and watching closely through the 2022 midterms.

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

