This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” October 16, 2022

By CBS News
October 14, 2022 7:04PM EDT
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Pete Buttigieg — U.S. secretary of transportation

  • Oksana Markarova — ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S.

  • Betsey Stevenson — Professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan

  • Rachael Bade — Politico Playbook co-author

  • Karoun Demirjian — Washington Post Pentagon correspondent

Plus, the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling with:

  • Anthony Salvanto — CBS News director of elections and surveys

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

