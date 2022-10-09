WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” October 10, 2022

By CBS News
October 9, 2022 4:05PM EDT
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Katie Hobbs — (D-Ariz.) Candidate for governor

  • Kari Lake — (R-Ariz.) Candidate for governor

  • Peter Baker — New York Times chief White House correspondent

  • Susan Glasser — The New Yorker staff writer 

  • Mohamed El-Erian — Allianz chief economic adviser 

Latest CBS News Battleground Tracker with:

  • Anthony Salvanto — CBS News elections and surveys director

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, October 10, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

