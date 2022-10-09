This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” October 10, 2022
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
Katie Hobbs — (D-Ariz.) Candidate for governor
Kari Lake — (R-Ariz.) Candidate for governor
Peter Baker — New York Times chief White House correspondent
Susan Glasser — The New Yorker staff writer
Mohamed El-Erian — Allianz chief economic adviser
Latest CBS News Battleground Tracker with:
Anthony Salvanto — CBS News elections and surveys director
How to watch “Face the Nation”
Date: Sunday, October 10, 2022
TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
