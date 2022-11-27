WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” November 27, 2022

By CBS News
November 27, 2022 3:04PM EST
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci — President Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn — (D) South Carolina, majority whip

  • Gov. Jared Polis — (D) Colorado

  • Jeh Johnson — Former Department of Homeland Security secretary under former President Barack Obama

  • Michael Chertoff — Former Department of Homeland Security secretary under former President George W. Bush

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

