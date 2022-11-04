This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Nov. 4, 2022
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
Keisha Lance Bottoms – Senior advisor to the president for public engagement
Gov. Chris Sununu – (R) New Hampshire
Chris Krebs – Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director, CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst
Emily Oster – Brown University economics professor
Laura Meckler – The Washington Post national education writer
Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA commissioner, Pfizer board member
How to watch “Face the Nation”
Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022
TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
