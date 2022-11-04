WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Nov. 4, 2022

By CBS News
November 4, 2022 7:05PM EDT
Share
This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Nov. 4, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Keisha Lance Bottoms Senior advisor to the president for public engagement

  • Gov. Chris Sununu (R) New Hampshire

  • Chris Krebs – Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director, CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst

  • Emily Oster Brown University economics professor

  • Laura Meckler – The Washington Post national education writer 

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA commissioner, Pfizer board member

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Popular Stories

1

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash
2

Teen Victim Identified in Sunday Saginaw Shooting
3

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
4

Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
5

Georgia Woman Killed In Saginaw Shooting