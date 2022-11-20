This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Nov. 20, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

Mike Pence – Former vice president

Rod Rosenstein – Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General

Rep. Zoe Lofgren – (D) California, member of the House Judiciary Committee

Rep. Karen Bass – (D) California, Los Angeles, California Mayor-Elect

Kara Swisher – Host of “On with Kara Swisher,” co-host of “Pivot”

Scott Galloway – Professor of marketing at New York University Stern School of Business, co-host of “Pivot”

David Laufman – Former Justice Department official

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

