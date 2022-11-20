WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Nov. 20, 2022

By CBS News
November 20, 2022 8:04AM EST
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Mike Pence Former vice president

  • Rod Rosenstein – Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D) California, member of the House Judiciary Committee

  • Rep. Karen Bass – (D) California, Los Angeles, California Mayor-Elect

  • Kara Swisher – Host of “On with Kara Swisher,” co-host of “Pivot”

  • Scott Galloway – Professor of marketing at New York University Stern School of Business, co-host of “Pivot”

  • David Laufman – Former Justice Department official

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

