This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Nov. 13, 2022
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
-
Anita Dunn – Senior adviser to the president
-
Sen. Tom Cotton – (R) Arkansas
-
Rep. Jamie Raskin – (D) Maryland
A political panel with:
-
Ashley Etienne – CBS News political contributor
-
Brendan Buck – Partner at Seven Letter, former staff to Rep. Paul Ryan (R) and Rep. John Boehner (R)
-
Leslie Sanchez – CBS News political analyst
-
Joel Payne – CBS News political contributor
How to watch “Face the Nation”
-
Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
-
TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
-
Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
-
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.