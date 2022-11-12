This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Nov. 13, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

Anita Dunn – Senior adviser to the president

Sen. Tom Cotton – (R) Arkansas

Rep. Jamie Raskin – (D) Maryland

A political panel with:

Ashley Etienne – CBS News political contributor

Brendan Buck – Partner at Seven Letter, former staff to Rep. Paul Ryan (R) and Rep. John Boehner (R)

Leslie Sanchez – CBS News political analyst

Joel Payne – CBS News political contributor

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

