This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Nov. 13, 2022

By CBS News
November 11, 2022 10:04PM EST
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Anita Dunn Senior adviser to the president

  • Sen. Tom Cotton (R) Arkansas

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin – (D) Maryland

A political panel with:

  • Ashley Etienne – CBS News political contributor

  • Brendan Buck – Partner at Seven Letter, former staff to Rep. Paul Ryan (R) and Rep. John Boehner (R)

  • Leslie Sanchez – CBS News political analyst

  • Joel Payne – CBS News political contributor

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

