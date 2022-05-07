      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” May 8, 2022

CBS News
May 6, 2022 @ 9:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Nancy Pelosi – (D) California, Speaker of the House

  • Oksana Markarova – Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States 

  • Rep. Nancy Mace – (R) South Carolina 

  • Jim Taiclet Lockheed Martin chief executive officer

  • Eric Holder Former U.S. Attorney General, author of “Our Unfinished March”

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

