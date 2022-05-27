This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” May 29, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

Senator Chris Murphy – (D) Connecticut

Governor Asa Hutchinson – (R) Arkansas

Ronald (Ronnie) Garza – Uvalde County Commissioner

Representative Val Demings – (D) Florida

Nicole Hockley – Mother of Sandy Hook victim, Co-founder, CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation

Jaclyn Corin – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor, Co-founder, March for Our Lives

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.