This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” May 29, 2022

CBS News
May 27, 2022 @ 2:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Senator Chris Murphy (D) Connecticut

  • Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) Arkansas

  • Ronald (Ronnie) Garza – Uvalde County Commissioner

  • Representative Val Demings – (D) Florida

  • Nicole Hockley – Mother of Sandy Hook victim, Co-founder, CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation

  • Jaclyn Corin – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor, Co-founder, March for Our Lives

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

