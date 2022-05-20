      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” May 22, 2022

CBS News
May 20, 2022 @ 7:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Robert Gates Former United States Secretary of Defense, Chancellor, William & Mary

  • Senator Rick Scott (R) Florida

  • Representative Hakeem Jeffries – (D) New York

  • Jason Furman – Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy jointly at Harvard Kennedy School

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

