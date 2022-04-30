      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” May 1, 2022

“Face the Nation” guest lineup:

  • Samantha Power – Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development

  • Dr. Paul Burton Chief Medical Officer, Moderna 

  • Ambassador Deborah Birx, M.D. – Former White House coronavirus response coordinator, author of “Silent Invasion”

  • Representative Adam Kinzinger – (R) Illinois 

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

