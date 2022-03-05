      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” March 6, 2022

CBS News
Mar 5, 2022 @ 2:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Antony Blinken Secretary of State

  • Representative Adam Schiff – (D) California, House Intelligence Committee Chair

  • Oksana Markarova – Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S.

  • Kurt Volker – Former United States Ambassador to NATO

  • General Philip Breedlove (Ret.) – Former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

