This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” March 27, 2022

“Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” guest lineup:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger – (R-IL), Member, Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 Attack

(R-IL), Member, Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 Attack Marie Yovanovitch – Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Author, “Lessons From The Edge, A Memoir”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Author, “Lessons From The Edge, A Memoir” Will Hurd – Former Texas Republican Congressman, Author, “American Reboot”

Former Texas Republican Congressman, Author, “American Reboot” Robert Costa – CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent

CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent Bob Woodward – Associate Editor, Washington Post

Associate Editor, Washington Post Michael Morell – CBS News National Security Contributor, Former CIA Acting and Deputy Director

CBS News National Security Contributor, Former CIA Acting and Deputy Director David Martin – CBS News National Security Correspondent

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022

