This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” March 20, 2022

CBS News
Mar 19, 2022 @ 7:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Qin Gang – Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. 

  • Lloyd J. Austin III Secretary of Defense

  • Senator Mitch McConnell  – (R) Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader

  • Oksana Markarova Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S.

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

