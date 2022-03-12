      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” March 13, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Jake Sullivan – White House National Security Adviser

  • Kristalina Georgieva International Monetary Fund Managing Director

  • Mohamed El-Erian Allianz Chief Economic Adviser

  • Albert Bourla – Pfizer Chairman and CEO

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings.

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go.

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

