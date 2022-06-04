      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” June 5, 2022

CBS News
Jun 4, 2022 @ 3:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Representative Adam Schiff – (D) California 

  • Senator Pat Toomey – (R) Pennsylvania

  • Dr. Walter J. Koroshetz Director, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at NIH

  • Betsey Stevenson Economics and Public Policy at the University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy

  • Mayor Quinton Lucas – (D) Kansas City, Missouri 

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

