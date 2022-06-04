This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” June 5, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

Representative Adam Schiff – (D) California

Senator Pat Toomey – (R) Pennsylvania

Dr. Walter J. Koroshetz – Director, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at NIH

Betsey Stevenson – Economics and Public Policy at the University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy

Mayor Quinton Lucas – (D) Kansas City, Missouri

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

