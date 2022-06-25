      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” June 26, 2022

CBS News
Jun 25, 2022 @ 12:04am

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer  (D) Michigan

  • Gov. Kristi Noem – (R) South Dakota

  • Marc Short – Former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence

  • U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar – (D) California, Member of House Select Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol

  • David Malpass – President of the World Bank Group 

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Posts
Saginaw Man Killed in Sunday Night Shooting
Joint Human Trafficking Sting Nabs Four Suspects
Flint River Contamination Source Identified
Covenant and Wellspring Offer Transisitonal Care in New Facility
Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Murder Suspect
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On