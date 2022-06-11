This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” June 12, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

Representative Adam Kinzinger – (R) Illinois, member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Dr. Jillian Peterson – Co-founder and president of The Violence Project

Dr. James Densley – Co-founder and president of The Violence Project

Mohamed El-Erian – Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz

Plus, a CBS News correspondents panel with Robert Costa, Nancy Cordes, and Scott MacFarlane.

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.