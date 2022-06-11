      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” June 12, 2022

CBS News
Jun 10, 2022 @ 11:05pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Representative Adam Kinzinger – (R) Illinois, member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

  • Dr. Jillian Peterson Co-founder and president of The Violence Project

  • Dr. James Densley – Co-founder and president of The Violence Project

  • Mohamed El-Erian – Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz

Plus, a CBS News correspondents panel with Robert Costa, Nancy Cordes, and Scott MacFarlane. 

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

