This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” July 31, 2022

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup: Senator Joe Manchin – (D) West Virginia Senator Pat Toomey – (R) Pennsylvania Neel Kashkari – president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Introducing the 2022 CBS News Midterms Battleground Tracker with: Anthony Salvanto – CBS News director of elections and surveys Political panel with: Robert Costa – CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Asma Khalid – NPR White House correspondent Jonathan Martin – The New York Times national political correspondent Ramesh Ponnuru – editor of the National Review How to watch “Face the Nation” Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022 TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.