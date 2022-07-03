      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” July 3, 2022

CBS News
Jul 3, 2022 @ 2:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Adam Schiff (D) California, member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

  • Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

  • Olaf Scholz – Chancellor of Germany

  • Henning Tiemeier Sumner and Esther Feldberg chair of maternal and child health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and professor of social and behavioral science

Plus analysis from CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and a report out of Sudan from CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta.

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

