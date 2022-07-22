      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” July 24, 2022

CBS News
Jul 22, 2022 @ 7:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Adam Schiff – (D) California, member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

  • Gina Raimondo U.S. Secretary of Commerce

  • Dr. Ashish Jha – White House COVID-19 response coordinator

  • Oksana Markarova Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S

  • Mayor Francis Suarez (R) Miami, Florida

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

