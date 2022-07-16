      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” July 17, 2022

CBS News
Jul 16, 2022 @ 1:04am

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Representative Adam Kinzinger (R) Illinois, member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol

  • Scott Gottlieb, M.D. Former FDA Commissioner, Pfizer Board Member

  • Mayor Muriel Bowser – (D) Washington D.C.

  • Amos Hochstein Senior Advisor for Energy Security at the U.S. Department of State

  • Jason Furman – Former chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Posts
One Person Shot Outside Bay City Mall Theatre
Police Investigate Body Found Inside Burned Motor Home in Saginaw
Four Lakes Task Force Assessment to be Determined Tuesday
Man Critically Injured in Bay County Tree Falling Accident
School Damaged in Saginaw Vehicle Crash
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On