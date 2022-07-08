      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” July 10, 2022

CBS News
Jul 8, 2022 @ 7:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Vice President Kamala Harris 

  • U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin – (D) Maryland, House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol member

  • Governor Glenn Youngkin – (R) Virginia

  • Alex Holder – Filmmaker and documentarian of “Unprecedented”

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

