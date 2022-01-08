      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” January 9, 2022

CBS News
Jan 7, 2022 @ 8:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Representative Nancy Pelosi – (D) California, Speaker of the House

  • Mayor Eric Adams (D) New York

  • Brad Raffensperger – (R) Georgia, Secretary of State

  • David Becker – Executive Director & Founder, Center for Election Innovation & Research

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner 

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

