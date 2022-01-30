      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” January 30, 2022

CBS News
Jan 30, 2022 @ 6:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Senator Lindsey Graham – (R) South Carolina

  • Representative James Clyburn (D) South Carolina, House Majority Whip

  • Victoria Nuland  Under Secretary for Political Affairs

  • Oksana Markarova – Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on the CBS News Streaming Network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

