This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” January 23, 2022

CBS News
Jan 21, 2022 @ 9:04pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Antony Blinken Secretary of State

  • Representative Bennie Thompson (D) Mississippi, January 6 Select Committee Chair

  • Representative Michael McCaul – (R) Texas, Foreign Affairs Committee

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner 

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

