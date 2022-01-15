      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” January 16, 2022

CBS News
Jan 15, 2022 @ 12:04pm

“Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” Guest Lineup:

  • Jake Sullivan – White House National Security Adviser

  • Senator Tim Kaine (D) Virginia

  • Mayor Quinton Lucas – (D) Kansas City, Missouri 

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner 

  • Anthony Salvanto – CBS News Elections & Surveys Director

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Popular Posts
Saginaw Man Arraigned in Son's Death
Police Investigate Homicide Death of Child
Family Dollar Robbery Suspect Released
Arenac County Man Arrested After Hiding Under Carrollton Twp Bar
Saginaw Police Arrest Suspect in 2015 Murder Case
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On