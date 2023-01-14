WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” January 15, 2023

By CBS News
January 13, 2023 10:04PM EST
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Daniel Goldman — (D) New York

  • Rep. Chris Stewart — (R) Utah

  • Lucius Outlaw III — Associate professor of law at Howard University School of Law

  • Chris Whipple — Author of “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House”

  • Larry Pfeiffer — Director of the Hayden Center at George Mason University

  • Michael Morell — Former CIA deputy director, CBS News national security contributor

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

