This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” January 15, 2023
“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:
Rep. Daniel Goldman — (D) New York
Rep. Chris Stewart — (R) Utah
Lucius Outlaw III — Associate professor of law at Howard University School of Law
Chris Whipple — Author of “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House”
Larry Pfeiffer — Director of the Hayden Center at George Mason University
Michael Morell — Former CIA deputy director, CBS News national security contributor
How to watch “Face the Nation”
Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023
TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
